'The Voice' recap: Gwen Stefani loses an artist

On Tuesday's episode of The Voice, the 11 artists who performed on Monday learned that Myracle Holloway, from Team Gwen Stefani was sent home.

Holloway was eliminated at the end of the one-hour results show. She lost an “Instant Save” vote to Shane Q, from Kelly Clarkson’s team.

There are now 10 artists remaining in the competition, including those of Blake Shelton and John Legend’s teams.

Prior to the vote, Shane and Myracle sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. Shane covered Labrinth’s “Jealous”; and Myracle tackled Joe Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful.”

The results show also featured Legend joining his team for a group performance of the Bee Gees’ “How Deep Is Your Love,” and Blake leading his team in a version of Bachman-Turner Overdrive’s “Takin’ Care of Business.”

The evening also included a performance from Gwen, who will mark the 15th anniversary of her 2004 debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby. on Friday with a remastered reissue. She performed a couple of songs from the collection, including “Hollaback Girl and “Rich Girl,” joined by Eve for the latter.

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

