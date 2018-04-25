“The Voice” recap: Kelly Clarkson loses an artist

Tyler Golden/NBC / 2018 NBCUniversal Media(LOS ANGELES) — On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, the 12 artists who performed on Monday learned that D.R. King, from Kelly Clarkson’s team, was sent home.

King was eliminated a the end of the one-hour results show. He lost an “Instant Save” vote to Rayshun LaMarr, also from Team Adam Levine.

There are now 11 artists remaining in the competition, including those of Teams Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys.

Prior to the vote, King and LaMarr sang for an opportunity to be saved by the viewers. King performed “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” by The Temptations, and LaMarr covered Tina Turner’s “I Can’t Stand the Rain.”

The results show also featured Kelly joining her team for a group performance of Bleachers’ “Don’t Take the Money,” and Blake leading his team in version of Sam & Dave’s “I Thank You.”

The evening also included Levine’s band Maroon 5 performing their latest single, “What Lovers Do.”

The Voice returns Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

