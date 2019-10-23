'The Voice' recap: Night three of the battle rounds ends with an emotional victory for a member of Team Gwen

Trae Patton/NBC(NEW YORK) — The battle rounds continued on Tuesday night’s The Voice, with artists from Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani’s teams facing off against one another for the chance to advance to the knockout rounds. Tuesday’s episode ended with an emotional moment from a member of Team Gwen.

Each coach enlisted the help of a guest adviser during rehearsals: Darius Rucker for Team Blake; Normani for Team Kelly; Usher for Team Legend; and will.i.am for Team Gwen.

Monday night’s episode ended in a cliffhanger, with Gwen, who had already lost one artist to Kelly, at risk of losing another to John.

James Violet, who lost his battle to Kyndal Inskeep, was up for grabs. Stefani revealed that her plan going into the round was to pick Kyndal and save James, but Legend rained on her parade by attempting to steal him. Ultimately, James picked John, moving on to the knockout rounds as a member of Team Legend.

Here are more of Tuesday’s highlights:

Team Blake’s country artists, Zach Bridges and Cory Jackson faced off on Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.” Blake, addressing the camera during rehearsals said the contest came down to which artist could deliver the tune with passion. He predicted it would be a “tough decision.” Following the battle, John commended both singers on a great job, but praised the tone of Zach’s voice in particular. Gwen agreed, but felt Cory kept “stealing the show” for her. Kelly declared the battle a tie. Blake, going with his gut, gave the victory to Zach, who now moves on to the knockouts as Jackson heads home.

Next, Team Legend’s Marybeth Byrd went head-to-“heads” with duo Dane & Stephanie on Cam’s “Burning House.” Marybeth felt at a disadvantage being paired with a duo, but Dane, who is in the midst of transitioning from a female to a male, is experiencing changes in his voice and a little unsure of himself. Legend, addressing the camera, said he as looking for “growth” from both acts. Following the performance, Gwen called Dane & Stephanie’s harmonies “magical,” but found Byrd’s voice the one she wants to hear on the radio. Kelly thought the duo, especially Dane, were the stars of this match. Shelton praised Dane & Stephanie for their growth, but was putting his money on Marybeth to be in the finale. Legend had a “tough decision,” but named Marybeth the winner, citing her maturity for an 18-year-old. She advances to the next round. Dane & Stephanie were sent packing.

Finally, Gwen, still reeling from losing James Violet, paired former corrections officer Rose Short with fellow R&B singer Jessie Lawrence for “Can’t Feel My Face,” by The Weeknd. Stefani’s adviser, will.i.am, thought Jessie definitely had the vocal chops, but lacked authenticity. He believed Rose’s biggest obstacle was her lack of confidence. Their performance blew the audience away, as well as the judges, who were hard-pressed to pick a winner. Gwen gave the battle to Rose, who moves on to the knockout rounds.

Luckily for Jessie, Gwen wasn’t ready to see him leave, and used her final save. In a surprise move, Blake attempted to steal Lawrence, but conceded the move was simply a show of respect for the artist, and that Stefani was the coach for him — a moment that brought Jessie and the coaches to tears. Lawrence took Blake’s advice, choosing to continue in the competition as a member of Team Gwen.

Next week, the battles conclude and the knockout rounds begin, with “mega mentor” Taylor Swift, when The Voice returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

