“The Voice” recap: The knockouts conclude with Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine each stealing an artist

Art Streiber/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The knockout rounds continued on Monday’s edition of The Voice, a night that saw coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Adam Levine each stealing an artist.

Also on Monday, Clarkson took advantage of a new twist for this season’s Knockouts – “The Save” – to prevent Levine from stealing one of her artists.

Artists from Alicia Keys’ team also performed.

Each coach enlisted a former Voice champion during rehearsals: season-9 winner Jordan Smith for Team Adam; season-13 winner Chloe Kohanski for Team Blake; season-12 champ Chris Blue for Team Alicia; and season-3 winner Cassadee Pope for Team Kelly.

Team Alicia’s Britton Buchanan, covering Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind,” faced off against Dallas Caroline, tacking Rascal Flatts’ “Bless the Broken Road.” “The winner,” Alicia said, addressing the camera, would be “the one that wows us the most.” That artist was Britton. He advances to the live rounds. Dallas was sent packing.

Next, Kelly paired D.R. King, singing the Rod Stewart’s version of the Temptations hit “(I Know) I’m Losing You,” and Tish Haynes Keys, performing LaBelle’s “Lady Marmalade.” Clarkson anticipated a tough choice awaiting her at the end of the knockout, but took heart in the hope that someone would definitely steal the loser. Kelly named D.R. the winner, noting his “insane version of the song.” He moves on the live rounds.

As predicted, Adam – who had Tish stolen away from him by Kelly during the battle rounds – seized the opportunity to try and get her back, but Clarkson, not willing to give her up without a fight, used her only save. In spite of Levine’s promise to push Tish to “do it all,” she stuck stick with Team Kelly.

The night continued with Dylan Hartigan, singing Ray LaMontagne’s “You Are the Best Thing,” and Wilkes, tackling Miley Cyrus’ “The Climb,” going head-to-head for Team Blake. “The victory,” said Blake, would be the artist who “blows me away.” Shelton praised both artists for a great job, but gave the edge to Wilkes, whose range has “no limit.” He heads to the live playoffs with Team Blake.

However, Kelly – Hartigan’s original coach — pulled off a last-minute steal to get Dylan back, explaining that despite her team becoming a “fellas club,” she had to grab Dylan because he was “so good.”

Team Adam’s Gary Edwards, covering Jimmy Cliff’s “Many Rivers to Cross,” faced off against Rayshun LaMarr, bravely tackling Alicia Keys’ “Fallin’.” Adam picked Rayshunn, declaring he doesn’t just “swing for the fences,” but for “the farm across the street.”

But Blake stole Edwards, explaining that he pushed his button for Gary during the blinds and has “always been a fan.” Gary continues as a member of Team Blake.

Kelly’s next artist of the night was 17-year-old Alexa Cappelli, singing Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” battling Jorge Eduardo, 24, performing “Adorn,” by Miguel. Addressing the camera, Clarkson said the artist who could handle the pressure, would advance to the next round. That artist proved to be Alexa, who moves on. Jorge heads home.

The final pairing of the night belonged to Team Alicia’s Kelsea Johnson, putting her spin on Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” and Sharane Calister, belting out Beyoncé’s “All I Could Do Was Cry (Church Bells).” Keys, speaking into the camera said the winner of the knockout would be the singer “who’s ready to shred it all.” That honor went to Kelsea, who advances to the live rounds.

However, Sharane’s journey on The Voice wasn’t over, as Adam used the last steal of the season on her.

Also announced on Monday’s show, Team Adam’s Reid Umstattd bested Jordyn Simone to advance to the live rounds.

Here’s a rundown of each coach’s artists:

Team Adam: Mia Boostrom, Sharane Calister, Drew Cole, Rayshun LaMarr, Reid Umstattd and Jackie Verna

Team Blake: Pryor Baird, Spensha Baker, Gary Edwards, Austin Giorgio, Kyla Jade and Wilkes

Team Alicia: Johnny Bliss, Britton Buchanan, Terrence Cunningham, Christiana Danielle, Jackie Foster and Kelsea Johnson

Team Kelly: Alexa Cappelli, Brynn Cartelli, Dylan Hartigan, Tish Hynes Keys, D.R. King and Kaleb Lee

The Voice live rounds kick off Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

