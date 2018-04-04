“The Voice” recap: The knockouts continue with Alicia Keys fighting off two coaches to keep one of her artists

Trae Patton/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The knockout rounds on Tuesday’s edition of The Voice, a night that saw Alicia Keys fight off attempts from fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine to steal one of her artists.

The battle was made possible, thanks to a new twist for this season’s Knockouts – “The Save.” It gives each coach the chance to save an artist during the round.

Artists from Team Blake Shelton and Team Kelly also squared off on Tuesday.

Each coach also enlisted a former Voice champion during rehearsals: season-9 winner Jordan Smith for Team Adam; season-13 winner Chloe Kohanski for Team Blake Shelton; season-12 champ Chris Blue for Team Alicia; and season-3 winner Cassadee Pope for Team Kelly.

First up, Team Kelly’s 14-year-old country singer Brynn Cartelli, covering Rascal Flatts’ “Here Comes Goodbye,” went head-to-head with pop/R&B singer Jamella, tackling Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush.” Kelly thought both artists nailed their performances, but gave the round to Brynn, boldly declaring the teen “will be the youngest person to win this show — I didn’t say ‘could,” I said ‘will.” Cartelli advances, while Jamella goes home.

Next, Blake pitted pop singer Jarom Strom, singing “Grenade,” by Bruno Mars, and soul-singing, guitar slinger Pryor Baird, putting his spin on Billy Preston’s “Will It Go Round in Circles.” Shelton, addressing the camera said the contest would come down to “whoever owns the stage.” Following the performances, Blake praised Jaron as “a great singer,” but chose Pryor, explaining that he that he was “a front-runner.” Pryor moves on to the live rounds, while Strom was sent packing.

The last knockout of the night was between Team Alicia’s Christiana Danielle, singing Sia’s “Elastic Heart,” and Terrence Cunningham, tackling Rufus & Chaka Khan’s “Tell Me Something Good.” Alicia told Christiana and Terrence that both of them “had some digging to do” in terms of showing their true artistry. This one was no contest — Terrence blew Alicia and the other coaches away with his dynamic, rangy performance.

However, Keys decided to use her save to keep Danielle in the competition as part of her team — but Clarkson had other ideas. She tried to steal Christiana, pointing out that they both grew up singing in church, and could “explore new music” together. Kelly barely finished making her pitch when Adam pressed his buzzer, admitting it was more of a symbolic gesture “so you knew how talented I think you are.” Christiana’s decision was to stick with what got her this far, and she moves on to the live rounds still part of Team Alicia.

The Voice knockout rounds continue Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.