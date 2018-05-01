The Voice recap: The top 11 artists perform

Trae Patton/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The Voice live rounds continued on Monday, with the top 11 artists competing for America’s votes, performing songs the fans chose for each of them to sing. Along the way, they were advised by their coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

First up, Pryor Baird, the raspy-voiced artist representing Team Blake, tackled Bob Seger’s “Night Moves.” Afterwards, Blake said we got to see the “softer side of Pryor,” adding that while Baird already had a lot of momentum coming into Monday night’s show, this performance put him over the top.

America challenged Team Adam’s Sharane Calister to sing Mariah Carey’s “Hero,” She dedicated the song to her sister, from whom she had been separated for many years before reuniting in high school. During rehearsals, Adam cautioned her not to take too many liberties with the tune, waiting until the end to go “full Sharane.” Following the performance, Adam congratulated his artist for tackling “a complete beast of a song” her own way and crushing it.

Team Kelly’s country singer Kaleb Lee got to show his fun side with the fan-picked song, “T-R-O-U-B-L-E,” by Travis Tritt. Kelly’s advice for Kaleb was to “think Garth Brooks” and make everyone feel like his best friend. Afterwards, Clarkson said she was glad Lee got the chance to show America that he can “rock out,” cheering him for nailing the performance.

Jackie Foster, Team Alicia’s Boston-based rocker, was given The Who’s “Love, Reign o’er Me,” which she started off as a ballad, before throwing it into high gear at the end. Alicia gushed afterwards that she was “ridiculously proud” of her artist.

Country singer Jackie Verna, representing Team Adam, tackled her fans’ pick, “Strawberry Wine,” by Deana Carter. Afterwards, Adam praised Verna for growing more and more with each show, calling Monday night’s performance “flawless.”

Team Blake’s Kyla Jade performed Aretha Franklin’s “(Sweet Sweet Baby) Since You’ve Been Gone,” based on America’s choice. Blake, addressing the camera, said he approved of the pick, explaining that it would give Kyla an opportunity to show some “sass and attitude” to the stage. Jade brought all four judges to their feet, including Blake, who declared the former backup singer stepped into the spotlight and “dominated this show this season.”

Christiana Danielle, from Alicia’s team, was given “Umbrella,” by Rihanna. Alicia agreed with the choice, explaining that it would give Christiana a chance to show off her jazzy side. Afterwards, Alicia praised Danielle for putting her stamp on every song she sings.

Team Kelly’s teen titan, 15-year-old Brynn Cartelli, followed with her fan pick, Lady Gaga’s “You and I.” Brynn’s game plan was to take the rock/techno-pop song and give it a “swampy” feel. Clarkson noted afterwards that Gaga isn’t easy to cover, but Brynn pulled it off, adding that Cartelli had a “captivating” stage presence and “confidence” that’s “infectious.”

Rayshun LaMarr, representing Team Adam, put his spin on the Otis Redding classic, “Try a Little Tenderness.” Adam applauded the pick, bragging that Rayshun “has the spirit of Otis inside of him.” Adam followed the performance by declaring, “Last week, this dude was in the bottom two…tonight he’s number one.”

Alicia’s artist Britton Buchanan dedicated his fan-picked song, Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” to his current girlfriend and former Team Alicia teammate, Livia Faith, who was eliminated in the battle rounds. After the performance, Alicia praised Britton for delivering the song with “no bells and whistles, no flashy lights, just you, your music, passion and power.”

Team Blake’s Spensha Baker closed out the evening with a cover of Little Big Town’s “Better Man.” Speaking into the camera during rehearsal, Blake said he was grateful that America has embraced Spensha as a country artist and predicted that after Monday’s performance, even more people would jump on board. Afterwards, Blake assured Baker once again that she’s “doing what you’re meant to do.”

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.