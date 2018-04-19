“The Voice” recap: The top 12 artists are revealed

NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — The live playoffs concluded on Wednesday night’s one-hour episode of The Voice, with the announcement of the top twelve artists:

Team Blake Shelton: America sent Pryor Baird to the next round, joining Kyla Jade, who advanced on Monday. Spensha Baker, who was saved by Blake, also advanced.

Team Kelly Clarkson: America sent Caleb Lee, to the next round, joining Brynn Cartelli, who advanced on Monday. D.R. King, who was saved by Kelly, also advanced.

Team Alicia Keys: America sent Jackie Foster to the next round, joining Britton Buchanan, who advanced on Monday. Christiana Danielle, who was saved by Alicia, also advanced.

Team Adam Levine: America sent Rayshun LaMarr to the next round, joining Sharane Calister, who advanced on Monday. Jackie Verna, who was saved by Adam, also advanced.

Earlier, artists from Kelly and Adam’s teams performed for a spot in the top 12. Blake and Alicia’s teams performed on Tuesday.

First up were the five members of Team Kelly:

Country singer Caleb Lee kicked things off with his version of Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Happy Man.” He was followed by 18-year-old Alexa Cappelli covering OneRepublic’s “Stop and Stare”; D.R. King with Anderson East’s “All on My Mind”; and Dylan Hartigan with his take on “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” by Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. Tish Haynes Keys closed things out for Team Kelly, tackling Etta James’ “At Last.”

Team Adam’s five artists followed:

Reid Umstattd led off with The Hollies’ “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress.” He was followed by Jackie Verna, with her rendition of Maren Morris’ “Once”; Drew Cole, putting his stamp on The Rolling Stones classic, “Wild Horses”; and Mia Boostrom, tackling Chris Stapleton’s “Either Way.” Rayshun LaMarr wrapped up Team Adam’s performances with an energetic performance of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Going Down.”

The Voice returns Monday night with the Top 12 performing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.