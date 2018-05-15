“The Voice” recap: The top eight artists perform for a spot in the finals

Tyler Golden/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — The semifinals kicked off on Monday’s edition of The Voice, an episode that saw the remaining eight artists compete for America’s vote, advised by their coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

The eight semifinalists each performed a song on his or her own, and a duet with another artist.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Brynn Cartelli, the 15-year-old representing Team Kelly, kicked off the show by singing Andra Day’s version of “What the World Needs Now is Love,” the classic popularized in the 1960s by Jackie DeShannon. She got a standing ovation from the coaches, including Kelly, who called Brynn’s performance “epic and beautiful and tasteful.”

Next, Team Kelly’s Kaleb Lee paired up with Pryor Baird, from Blake’s team, for a version of Shelton’s 2011 hit “Hillbilly Bone.”

Team Alicia’s Jackie Foster tackled Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again.” Afterwards, Alicia praised Jackie for owning the song and making it her own.

The next duet featured Team Blake’s Kyla Jade and Spensha Baker delivering a mash-up of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”

Team Adam’s last remaining artist, Rayshun LaMarr, known for his dynamic stage presence, left that behind and put his voice front and center with a gospel spin on John Lennon’s “Imagine.” The performance brought the coaches to their feet, with Adam declaring that Rayshun delivered an “inspired” version of the song that would make Lennon proud.

Spensha Baker returned with a soulful version of Maren Morris’ “My Church.” Her coach Blake thought Spensha knocked it out of the park, explaining “everything she’s been holding back this entire season, the dam just broke on this stage.”

Blake’s big-voiced artist Kyla Jade followed, pulling out all the stops for what Blake described as an “epic” performance of The Beatles’ Let It Be.” Alicia, shown on her feet and waving her arms in the air during the song, called it “a stellar, superstar, iconic performance.” Blake, who noted earlier that “the finale is sometimes won in the semifinals,” declared Kyla “may have just won The Voice.”

Next, Brynn Cartelli returned, this time joined by Britton Buchannon, from Alicia’s team, for a mash-up of The Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” and “FourFiveSeconds,” by Rihanna, Kanye West and Paul McCartney.

Team Kelly’s country singer Kaleb Lee returned for his solo performance, the inspirational gospel standard “It Is Well with My Soul.” Clarkson was pleased with the performance, declaring Lee “killed it.”

Jackie Verna and Rayshun LaMarr followed for a duet on a pair of Imagine Dragons’ hits “Believer” and “Radioactive.”

Blues rocker Pryor Baird then took the stage for his solo performance: Eric Clapton’s “Change the World.” Afterwards, his coach, Blake Shelton, praised the artist for being a great guy, as well as a great singer.

Britton Buchanan closed out the night with his solo performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “The Rising.” Britton’s coach, Alicia Keys, was not only happy with the performance, but with the 18-year-old’s growth throughout the competition.

The Voice returns Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.