“The Voice” recap: Top 10 artists sing for America's vote

The Voice live rounds continued on Monday, with the top 10 artists competing for America's votes. Along the way, they were advised by their coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Kelly Clarkson.

Here are the highlights of Monday night’s show:

Kyla Jade, representing Team Blake, kicked things off with “This Is Me,” from the soundtrack to The Greatest Showman, explaining that she has always been insecure about her looks and wanted to send a positive message. The challenge for Kyla, according to Blake, was to put her own spin on it. Afterwards, Shelton praised the performance, telling Jade she “punched [her] ticket to the semifinal.”

Team Kelly’s Kaleb Lee threw caution to the wind, tackling Little Big Town’s harmony-filled hit “Boondocks” solo – and without his trademark guitar. The performance pleased his coach, who noted that America finally got a chance to see the normally shy artist step out of his shell.

Jackie Verna, from Team Adam, chose “Love Triangle,” by current country star and former Voicecontestant Raelynn, who video-chatted with Jackie to wish her well. During rehearsals, Verna commented that she found her “sweet spot” with this song, and Adam agreed. Afterwards, Levine described Jackie’s performance as “understated elegance.”

Rayshun LaMarr, representing Team Adam, “loves a good challenge,” and proved it with his song choice, “Mr. Jukes,” by Grant Green featuring Charles Bradley. During rehearsals, Levine, addressing the camera, said the challenge for Rayshun was to “entertain.” Following his performance, Adam told LaMarr, “You separated yourself from the pack in a way that’s really profound.”

Team Blake’s country singer Spensha Baker explored pop music territory with her cover of Taylor Swift’s “Red,” but added her soulful touch to the song. The performance brought all the coaches to their feet, including Blake, who called it her best on the show so far, and predicted Spensha would “make country music history.”

Team Alicia’s first artist of the evening, Jackie Foster, attempted to show America her emotional side with an intimate, stripped-down version of “Gravity,” by Sara Bareilles. Keys predicted it would be “a showstopper.” Afterwards, Alicia praised Jackie for a “beautiful vocal” and a “gorgeous performance.”

Britton Buchanan, also from Alicia’s team, tackled Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” During rehearsals, Alicia complimented the singer for putting his own spin on the song, but still felt like he needed to make it mean something to him.

Alicia’s final artist, Christiana Danielle, delivered a smoky, jazzed-up cover of Bill Withers’ classic “Ain’t No Sunshine.” The challenge, said Keys was performing the song in a way that resonates with people, without straying too far from the original version. Clarkson thought it was Christian’s best performance so far. It had Alicia “riveted.”

Pryor Baird, representing Team Blake, put his spin on Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town,” dedicated to the hometown he left years ago to pursue a music career. Blake was happy to see the raspy-voiced singer perform a “straight up country song.” Shelton told Baird afterwards that the performance cinched his chances for making it into the top three.

Team Kelly’s 15-year-old powerhouse Brynn Cartelli closed out the show with Coldplay’s “Fix You.” Cartelli, addressing the camera during rehearsals, said the challenge was taking the popular song and making it her own. Clarkson followed the performance by declaring that Brynn was “born to be on stage.”

The evening also included a Clarkson performing “I Don’t Think About You,” the new single from her album Meaning of Life.

The Voice returns Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

