‘The Voice’ season 21 winner revealed!

Trae Patton/NBC

And the winner of The Voice season 21 is…Girl Named Tom!

Tuesday’s finale crowned the group from Ohio — consisting of Liechty siblings Caleb, 26, Joshua, 24, and Bekah, 20 — as the season’s winners, making The Voice history as the first non-solo act to win the singing competition. This also marks Kelly Clarkson‘s fourth win in seven seasons as a coach.

Before Girl Named Tom was officially announced as the winners, viewers were treated to a star-studded show chock full of performances from Coldplay, Walker Hayes, Tori Kelly, Keke Palmer, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Underwood, and Alicia Keys.

Additionally, each judge performed a song with their remaining mentees. In addition to Girl Named Tom, Kelly performed with 14-year-old contestant Hailey Mia. Black Shelton performed with each of his mentees, Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten, and John Legend took the stage with Jershika Maple.

New judge Ariana Grande‘s picks didn’t make it to the finale, but she took the stage to perform “Just Look Up,” with Kid Cudi.

After the finale, Girl Named Tom took to Twitter to thank fans for helping “fulfill three siblings’ dreams.” In the note, the band explained that their father was in “horrific pain following yet another surgery” but they stayed in LA to finish the show because it’s what their parents wanted. The group added that they will be flying back to their parents “as soon as possible.”

They trio also thanked The Voice and promised fans that “this is NOT goodbye.”

“We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you,” they said. “We love you, we are grateful to you, and we hope you have a special holiday season. See you in 2022!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.