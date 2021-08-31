“The wait is over” — Two new final trailers drop for the James Bond thriller ‘No Time to Die’

Nicola Dove – © 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Sony and MGM know fans have been champing at the bit for the repeatedly pandemic-delayed James Bond thriller No Time to Die, and to that end, two new final trailers dropped today.

Both the domestic and international trailers are similar, but they play out in very different ways.

The domestic trailer leans into this being Daniel Craig‘s final turn in the tux, opening with the legend, “In the beginning he became 007,” complete with scenes from his previous films including Casino Royale and Skyfall.

“…Every mission, every sacrifice has led him to this,” the domestic titles tease.

“The wait is over,” opens the foreign release, hinting at the movie’s bumpy road to theaters.

Both trailers showcase more of Bohemian Rhapsody Oscar winner Rami Malek‘s villain Safin, who is masterminding a global catastrophe. “We both eradicate people to make the world a better place,” he tells Bond. “I just want to be a little tidier.”

Safin’s plot remains mysterious, but he’s apparently such a baddie that an incarcerated Blofeld, played by Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, is worried. He smiles as he tells Bond in the foreign snippet, “Now your enemy is my enemy. How did that happen?”

“Well, you live long enough…” Bond smiles.

At the center of the scheme is apparently Bond’s mysterious love interest from SPECTRE, Léa Seydoux‘s Madeline. “When her secret finds its way out, it’ll be the death of you,” Blofeld warns him.

As expected, the trailer is action packed, though several of the car chases and high-flying sequences have been glimpsed in previous teasers.

“If we don’t do this, there will be nothing left to save,” Bond urges Lashana Lynch‘s Nomi, Bond’s successor to the 007 designation.

No Time to Die (finally) opens October 8.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.