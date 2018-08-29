'The Walking Dead' producer Greg Nicotero joins Jamie Foxx on Todd McFarlane's 'Spawn' reboot

(L-R) Todd McFarlane, Greg Nicotero(ARIZONA) — ABC Radio has learned that The Walking Dead‘s special effects guru and executive producer Greg Nicotero has joined Jamie Foxx and director Todd McFarlane for the cinematic reboot of McFarlane’s comic creation Spawn.

Oscar winner Foxx will play the shape-shifting, supernatural superhero; Nicotero’s KNB EFX Group — which did the special effects on the original Spawn movie in 1997 — will reprise that role for the reboot.

“Working with him once again, to re-invent the Spawn ‘look’ so it will match the supernatural theme in the movie, is going to be a fun process,” said McFarlane in a statement.

The creator of the bestselling character will make his directorial debut on the project, which is being produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions — which released the Oscar winning Jordan Peele film Get Out and the hit Purge series.

Marvel movie veteran Jeremy Renner also stars in the film — hanging up Hawkeye’s bow and arrow for the pistols worn by Detective “Twitch” Williams. The movie will open in 2019.

