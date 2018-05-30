“The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus and actress girlfriend Diane Kruger reportedly expecting first child together

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and his girlfriend, German actress Diane Kruger, are expecting their first child together, sources tell Us Weekly.

The Inglorious Basterds actress first fueled baby rumors during an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month, when she wore a billowing gown that appeared to be hiding a baby bump.

Kruger, 41, was also seen abstaining from alcohol at various events, according to the New York Post, and last Thursday, she shared a black and white photo of herself on Instagram, next to a footprint emoji.

Kruger and Reedus, 49, sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing in New York City a little over a year ago, according to Us, and made their debut as a couple at the Golden Globes this past January.

This will be the first child for Kruger, who was married to French actor Guillaume Canet from 2001-2006, and dated Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson from 2006-2016.

Reedus dated model Helena Christensen from 1998 to 2003 and they share an 18-year-old son, Mingus Lucien Reedus.

The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season this fall on AMC.

