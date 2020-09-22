'The West Wing' cast reuniting for HBO Max special to benefit When We All Vote

HBO Max / Eddy Chen(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of The West Wing is reuniting next month for an HBO Max special to raise awareness for the nonpartisan organization When We All Vote.

Announced Tuesday, on National Voter Registration Day, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will premiere on October 15, just two weeks before the election.

The special will feature the original cast coming together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the political drama’s third season. The episode in part involves the primary day vote in the fictitious town of Hartsfield’s Landing, New Hampshire, the first town in the nation to open their polls.

Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will all reprise their roles. It marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy-winning series will reunite.

The special will also include act breaks with messages from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. There will be musical performances from composer W.G. Snuffy Walden, who will play The West Wing‘s familiar theme song, and The Avett Brothers, who will close out the show.

The West Wing ran for seven seasons on NBC and won 27 Emmys.

By Andrea Tuccillo

