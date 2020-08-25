'The West Wing' cast reuniting for staged reading to benefit When We All Vote charity

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will reprise their West Wing roles for a special event benefiting former first lady Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote organization.

The former co-stars of the multiple Emmy-winning political drama will reunite for the first time in 17 years at Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre in early October for a filmed, staged reading of the episode “Hartsfield’s Landing,” which centers in part on 42 votes being counted in a key New Hampshire town’s election.

The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin will also write new material for the event, dubbed A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

The special will air later this year on HBO Max.

Sorkin said in a statement: “[fellow executive producer Thomas Schlamme] and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election.”

Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max head of original content, noted, “…[W]e are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time.”

She adds, “Combined with WarnerMedia’s donation to When We All Vote, this special not only entertains, but also help ensure the organization can carry forth its mission to increase voter participation in every election.”

Mrs. Obama will reportedly record a special message as part of the event, which also promises to feature special guests from the worlds of entertainment and public service.

The non-profit When We All Vote is dedicated to “bringing together citizens, institutions, brands, and organizations to increase participation in every election.”

By Stephen Iervolino

