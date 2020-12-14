'The Witcher' limps on without injured Henry Cavill

Jay Maidment/Netflix(LONDON) — Filming on the Netflix drama The Witcher is plowing ahead without star Henry Cavill, who is recovering from what’s being described as a “minor leg muscle injury” sustained during production on the series shooting in London, according to The Sun.

Production on The Witcher’s second season has been suspended twice: first in March when actor Kristofer Hivju revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19. That pause lasted until mid-August as the UK went into lockdown over the spring. Filming was halted again in November following multiple positive cases of the virus.

The series, which is based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books that center on supernaturally-empowered beast hunters known as Witchers, ranks as one of Netflix’s most popular series. It is spawning an upcoming prequel for the streaming service, called The Witcher: Blood Origin.

By George Costantino and Stephen Iervolino

