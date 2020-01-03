The Year in Entertainment 2019: Those we lost

Gudella(LOS ANGELES) — As with every year, we find ourselves mourning the passing of familiar faces from film, TV and celebrity, whether their passing was expected or otherwise. Here’s a look back at some of the notable celebs we lost in 2019:

Carol Channing — Broadway legend, best-remembered as the star of musicals including Hello, Dolly! and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. Died January 15 at age 97.

Albert Finney — Oscar-nominated British actor whose career included memorable roles in films including Tom Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, The Dresser, Erin Brockovich, Miller’s Crossing, two Jason Bourne franchise entries and the James Bond film Skyfall. Died February 7 at age 82.

Jan-Michael Vincent — Actor, best-remembered as the star of the 1980s action TV series Airwolf. Other roles included the 1973 Disney comedy The World’s Greatest Athlete, the 1978 surfing movie Big Wednesday, the 1978 Burt Reynolds film Hooper, and the acclaimed 1983 TV miniseries The Winds of War. Died February 10 at age 74 of cardiac arrest after many years of poor health.

Karl Lagerfeld — Iconic fashion designer, creative force behind the luxury fashion labels Chanel and Fendi. Died February 19 at age 85.

Peter Tork — Musician, singer, songwriter and actor, born Peter Thorkelson, best known as a member of the 1960s and 70s band and TV show The Monkees, as well as the most accomplished musical talent of the group prior to joining. Died February 21 of cancer at age 77.

Luke Perry — One of the stars of the classic 1990s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, who most recently starred in the TV series Riverdale. Died of a stroke March 4 at age 52.

John Singleton — Critically-acclaimed director, writer and producer. His 1991 directorial debut Boyz n the Hood was nominated for the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Academy Awards, making Singleton the youngest filmmaker to receive nominations in those two categories and the first African-American to be nominated for best director. Other films included Higher Learning, Poetic Justice, Rosewood, the 2000 Shaft remake, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Four Brothers. Co-created and executive-produced the TV series Snowfall. Singleton suffered a stroke April 17 and died April 29 after his family removed him from life support. He was 51.

Peter Mayhew — Seven-foot four-inch-tall actor, known almost exclusively for playing Chewbacca in the original Star Wars film trilogy and two other Star Wars feature films, the last being 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Died April 30 at age 74 after years of declining health.

Peggy Lipton — Actress and model, star of the groundbreaking 1960s TV series The Mod Squad. Later appeared in TV’s Twin Peaks. Mother of actress and producer Rashida Jones, with music producer and former husband Quincy Jones. Died May 11 of colon cancer at age 72.

Doris Day — Singer, Oscar-nominated actress and animal rights activist, known early on for big-screen romantic comedies opposite James Garner and Rock Hudson, including 1959’s Pillow Talk. Other films include Calamity Jane and The Glass Bottom Boat. Her TV sitcom, The Doris Day Show, ran from 1968 to 1973. Music hits include “Sentimental Journey” and “Que Sera, Sera.” Died of pneumonia May 13 at age 97.

Cameron Boyce — Actor, best known for his starring roles on the Disney Channel series Jessie and The Descendants. Died of complications from a seizure on July 6 at age 20.

Rip Torn — Emmy- and Oscar-nominated actor, born Elmore Rual Torn Jr. Best-known for his role as Artie on TV’s The Larry Sanders Show, and as Zed in the first two Men in Black films. Died July 9, aged 88.

Rutger Hauer — Dutch-born veteran screen actor, best remembered for his iconic role as the replicant Roy Batty opposite Harrison Ford in the 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner. Other roles include Nighthawks, The Hitcher, Sin City, Flesh + Blood, and Batman Begins. Died July 19 at age 75.

Toni Morrison — Nobel Prize-winning author, the first black woman to win the honor for literature; also won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, for Beloved. Other works include Song of Solomon. Died August 5 of complications from pneumonia at age 88.

Peter Fonda — Actor, Oscar-nominated for 1997’s Ulee’s Gold. Other films included the landmark counterculture independent movie Easy Rider, which he also co-wrote, opposite Dennis Hopper. Brother of actress Jane Fonda and son of Oscar-winning screen legend Henry Fonda. Died August 16 of lung cancer at age 79.

Valerie Harper — Emmy-winning actress, best-remembered for starring as Rhoda Morgenstern in TV’s The Mary Tyler Moore Show and its spin-off, Rhoda. Died of brain cancer August 30, aged 80.

Diahann Carroll — Pioneering African-American actress and singer. Starred in TV’s Julia and Dynasty, and was the first black woman to win a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, for 1962’s No Strings. Died October 4, aged 84.

Caroll Spinney — Emmy- and Grammy-winning longtime puppeteer and voice behind beloved Sesame Street characters Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch. Died of complications from a neuromuscular condition on December 8, aged 85.

Danny Aiello — Oscar-nominated actor, for writer-director Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do the Right Thing. Also appeared in Madonna’s “Papa Don’t Preach” video. Other films include The Godfather: Part II, Moonstruck and Fort Apache the Bronx. Died December 12, aged 86.

