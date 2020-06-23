There's one catch for 'Hamilton' release on Disney+

Disney+(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Hamilton is making its way to Disney+ but fans might notice two things, or in this case words, will be missing — 2 f-bombs.

In a Twitter thread on Monday, creator and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda explained that the popular show drops the f-word three times, however, for it to appear on the streaming platform he had to drop two of them.

“On July 3, you’re getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!),” he wrote. “But MPAA has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of “F**k” is an automatic R rating. We have 3 “F**ks” in our show.

“So… I literally gave two f***s so the kids could see it,” he cracked and before revealing where fans can expect to see the creative difference appear.

“1. In Yorktown, there’s a mute over ‘I get the f___ back up again’ 2. ‘Southern *record scratch*kin’ Democratic Republicans.'” Miranda shared.

Despite the change, the 40-year-old reminded viewers that the rules don’t necessarily have to apply while in the comfort of their own homes.

“You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!,” he encouraged. “Love you. Enjoy.”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.