They get it: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s real-life “Pointing Spideys” pic goes viral

(SPOILER ALERT) If you’ve used social media, like ever, you’ve probably seen a popular meme of two cartoon Spider-Men pointing at each other.

The meme is such a fan favorite, in fact, that once director Jon Watts had access to not only two, but three Spider-Men in No Way Home, he mimicked it onscreen, twice.

And if you needed more proof, Sony Pictures just posted a behind-the-scenes photo of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, all in their respective Spidey suits, pointing at each other; the caption: “of course, we got THE meme.”

The post was also to remind folks that Spider-Man: No Way Home swings home on digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12. Not that fans needed it: The picture was liked nearly 300,000 times on Twitter, and more than 1.9 million times on Instagram, in just 24 hours.

