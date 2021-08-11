They’re engaged! ‘Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston reveals what’s next for her and Blake

ABC/Craig Sjodin

They’re engaged! The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston found her love Monday night with Blake Moynes. He proposed, she said yes, and all was right with the world.

So what’s next? Katie told ABC Audio they have time to figure it all out — even when it comes to deciding where to live.

“This week we’re actually headed to Canada. We’re really going to probably just spend time together, weeks on end in Canada and I’m moving to San Diego. So he’ll come with me for probably a month,” said the 30-year-old Washington native. “And I think we’re just going to, you know, kind of hop around place to place because we have that freedom to do so before we figure out where we want to officially plant some roots.”

So now that the cat’s out of the bag, the relationship is staying in the spotlight, right? Not according to Katie, who thinks that, with Bachelor in Paradise starting up on Monday and Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette to follow, people won’t care about her and Blake for too much longer.

“That’s, I think, what we look forward to the most is kind of being out of the spotlight. We haven’t experienced walking out in public together,” she explained. “So maybe we’re going to experience something different… and show people really what our relationship is like outside of the show.”

As for a post-Bachelorette vacation, Thurston said, “It’s like a little backwards because our vacation is just being in the normal world, that’s what we haven’t been able to do… Go get coffee, go on a road trip together, meet the family, meet the friends [and] the pets.”

“So, it sounds weird, but that is our version of our vacation coming up,” she grinned.

