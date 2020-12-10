“This is the first I'm hearing of this”: Anna Paquin tweets reaction to 'True Blood' reboot news

L-R – Paquin, O’Hare(LOS ANGELES) — News of a reboot of HBO’s True Blood took many people by surprise — including the show’s former star, Anna Paquin.

The Oscar-winner posted a link about the reboot news to her Twitter feed, with the caption, “Well, this is the first I’m hearing of this.”

Denis O’Hare, who played vampire Russell Edgington in the bloody, beloved series, replied, “Me too…”

To one follower, who encouraged her to “Go off, queen,” Paquin explained, “Not mad, just answering the question that has inundated my feed. xo.”

While not much else is known about the reboot, which apparently has been in the works for over a year, Deadline reports that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is in talks to helm the series, while Alan Ball, the original series’ creator, has signed on as executive producer.

HBO’s True Blood, which ran from 2008 to 2014 and won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe, was an adaptation of The Southern Vampire Mysteries series written by Charlaine Harris.

By Stephen Iervolino

