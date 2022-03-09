“This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife!” Check out the new ‘Bridgerton’ season-two trailer

Netflix/Liam Daniel

Netflix has dropped the first full trailer for the second season of its hit series Bridgerton, which as previously reported centers on Jonathan Bailey‘s Anthony Bridgerton and his duty to find a bride.

In its opening moments, and to Jonathan’s embarrassment, his mother, Lady Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, proudly declares of her son, “This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife!”

This sets off a Bachelor-like scene, where seemingly every single woman in the county pushes hard to the hoop for Anthony’s attention, with Charithra Chandran‘s Edwina Sharma emerging as the “proper” choice.

However, things aren’t so easy: There’s clearly heat between Bridgerton and Edwina’s headstrong sister, Kate, played by Simone Ashley.

“The greatest love of my family that I am to choose a bride with my head, and not with my…heart,” Anthony confesses.

“He seeks a wife only to fulfil his duty,” Kate tells Edwina, “and does not believe in the true love you deserve.”

Julie Andrews again can be heard in the trailer voicing the series’ resident gossip writer, Lady Whistledown, who was revealed last season to be Nicola Coughlan‘s Penelope Featherington.

“What happens when duty is in conflict with the heart’s true desire?” Whistledown asks. “Why then, there is the potential for true scandal indeed!”

As we see Jonathan’s heart is truly desiring Kate, and vice-versa — “My honor is hanging by a thread,” he confesses to her — Golda Rosheuvel‘s Queen Charlotte ups the ante on exposing the gossiper. “Whistledown’s words carry far too much import. We must entrap the scribbler!” she commands.

Bridgerton‘s second season debuts on March 25 on Netflix.

