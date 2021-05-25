‘This Is Us’ star Asante Blackk promises the “perfect ending” and plenty of “closure” in the upcoming final season

Courtesy of Asante Blackk

Asante Blackk says fans “will not be disappointed” when his hit NBC series This Is Us officially comes to an end after next season. Ahead of tonight’s season five finale, Black, who plays Deja’s charismatic boyfriend Malik Hodges, promises that the conclusion of This Is Us will be “perfect.”

“It’s the perfect ending,” Blackk tells ABC Audio. “And I hope that… when we actually do get there, that people will feel the same.”

“All good things must come to an end at some point,” the actor continues. “As much as you don’t want to see your favorite shows end, [the ending] will leave a lot for people to really grasp onto.”

While Blackk isn’t offering many details about tonight’s finale — which is likely to leave viewers with plenty of unanswered questions — the When They See Us star does tease that next season will offer “the perfect sense of closure.”

“Yeah, it is sad, because, we had these amazing characters for six seasons and you fall in love with them and all of these different things,” Blackk shares. “But, I just can’t wait for people to see how we wrap this up, because it’s definitely going to be a good one.”

The season five finale of This Is Us, also starring Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley, airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

