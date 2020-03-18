“This will make us all better” – Kevin Hart and family self-quarantining at home

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Funnyman Kevin Hart got serious for just moment on Tuesday, sharing a family photo on social media of him and his family as they self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a reminder for fans to stay positive.

“Find a positive in every negative….This will make us all better,” he captioned an Instagram photo of himself, his wife Eniko Parrish and their children all wearing bathrobes.

“Let’s love as much as we can and truly appreciate these moments together,” he added, followed by the hashtag, “#Harts #LiveLoveLaugh.”

Production on Hart‘s upcoming movie, The Man From Toronto, has been put on hold amid the pandemic.

