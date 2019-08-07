This year's Emmys are going host-free

Fox/Television Academy(LOS ANGELES) — Similar to last year’s Oscars telecast, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier confirmed that this year’s Emmy Awards telecast will be host-free.

At the network’s Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles, Collier confirmed what many insiders had suspected, seeing as the 71st annual show is a little more than a month away.

“The Oscars did very well,” Collier explained, adding of the ratings for the host-less Oscars telecast.

“That was something we paid attention to,” he admitted.

“What’s interesting about this year to me is how many amazing shows we’re saying goodbye to…” Collier commented. “I mean you’ve got obviously Game of Thrones and our own Empire, you’ve got Veep and Big Bang Theory…[I]f you have a host and an opening number, that’s 15, 20 minutes you can’t use to salute the shows!”

This will be the first time since 2003 that there won’t be a host for the show, and Fox aired the telecast that year as well, incidentally.

The 71st annual Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.