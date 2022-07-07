‘Thor’ battle “sisters” Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson go viral with ‘Clueless’ tribute photo

Marvel Studios

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson had a little throwback fun during a Thor: Love and Thunder press day Wednesday by channeling, respectively, Clueless characters Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport.

Portman perfectly matched Alicia Silverstone‘s character with a yellow plaid Dior miniskirt and matching blazer, over a black crop top and black Doc Martens boots; Thompson wore a black pleated dress and matching black stockings, her long hair braided like Dionne’s in the 1995 film.

“Having a clueless…moment…” Portman captioned an Instagram post, earning a comment and a repost from Cher herself, Silverstone. “Stunning. You both look amazing,” she gushed.

In the Thor sequel, Portman reprises as Dr. Jane Foster, who in this film gets to become Mighty Thor. Not all of her transformation was via special effects, her co-stars joked. “Some weightlifting?!” Chris Hemsworth joked at a recent press event. “Natalie led the charge in the gym, and [we] tried to keep up with her.”

Portman called the compliment “very sweet,” noting, “I was especially grateful to everyone’s imagination to cast a 5-foot-3 actor in a 6-foot role. I think that takes a real leap of possibility in your mind, and probably not something I will, you know, get the opportunity to do to be imagined as by any other group.”

Thompson’s Valkyrie goes through some changes herself, from a warrior to the King of Asgard — and all the meetings that entails. “She … was a professional soldier for thousands of years and now finds herself kind of stuck in bureaucracy. So she’s really missing being on the battlefield and missing her sisters. And so it’s been great fun to get to have that again with Natalie in particular as Mighty Thor.”

Thor: Love and Thunder opens Friday from Marvel Studios, a division of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.