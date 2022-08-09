‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ director Taika Waititi reportedly marries Rita Ora in London

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

Taika Waititi, the Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit writer-director whose Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing in theaters, has reportedly wed his recording artist fiancée, Rita Ora.

The U.K. tabloid The Sun reports the pair tied the knot in an “intimate” ceremony two months after their purported engagement, and the recording artist is hyphenating her last name to reflect it.

A source tells the paper the event was small but “super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

The source continues, “Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding,” but that said they’re also planning, “A big, showbiz-style bash” to celebrate the good news.

If true, this is the second marriage for Waititi, 46, and the first for 31-year-old Ora.

Despite the pair not shy about packing on the PDA, they’ve been less forthcoming when it comes to their relationship: Waititi recently cut off a news program’s interview about Lightyear when he was asked if a wedding was in the offing.

