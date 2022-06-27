‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ inspires makeup palette

Marvel Studios

Sometimes, you just want your eyes to sparkle. In case you don’t have the power to control lightning to get that effect, Ulta Beauty has you covered.

The cosmetics company has revealed its “Be Worthy break apart eye shadow palette,” inspired by the upcoming film Thor: Love and Thunder. The kit features sparkly shades with names like Electrify, Goddess, Protector of the Cosmos, and Hero’s Journey. Naturally, there’s a shade called Love and another, Thunder.

As its name suggests, the palette breaks apart — like Thor’s hammer Mjölnir did. One side bears shades emulating the new armor of Chris Hemsworth‘s character, while the other side’s colors more closely reflect the literal glow-up Natalie Portman‘s character, Jane Foster, gets when she becomes Mighty Thor.

The set retails for $25.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8 from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

