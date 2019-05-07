Tiffany Haddish and Chris Hemsworth team for buddy action comedy 'Down Under Cover'

ABC/Paula Lobo, Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Tiffany Haddish and Chris Hemsworth are headed to the Outback.

Deadline has learned that Haddish and Hemsworth have joined forces for a new buddy cop comedy called Down Under Cover. The film is said to be in the same vein as odd couple cop stories like 48 Hours, Rush Hour, and The Heat.

The feature follows Hemsworth, who’s actually Australian, as a detective who goes undercover to solve a series of casino robberies in which the prime suspects are a troupe of Australian male erotic dancers. In order to crack the case, he’s forced to partner with Haddish’s character, described as “a lone wolf” who wants to do things her way.

This is the latest project for Haddish, whose upcoming movies include The Kitchen with Elisabeth Moss and Melissa McCarthy, and Limited Partners with Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, stars in the upcoming spinoff movie Men In Black: International alongside Tessa Thompson. Both also appear in Avengers: Endgame as, respectively, Thor and Valkyrie.