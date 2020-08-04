Tiffany Haddish confirms relationship with Common: “I love him”

Johnny Nunez/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Tiffany Haddish and Common are officially dating.

The actress and comedian confirmed their relationship status during a recent episode on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” podcast. “I am in a relationship,” she told Steve-O showing off her freshly shaved head to match Common’s bald dome.

“We’re twins now,” she said sharing his reaction to her new hairdo. “He’s like, ‘Wow, you did it, man. You’ve got a lot of courage. You look so beautiful. I love it. And I’m like, ‘Ah, put your head on my head.'”

According to Tiffany, the couple met when Common played her love interest in her 2019 film The Kitchen and bonded over a few occasional spades games. The comedian previously mentioned she had been quarantining with the rapper and John Wick 2 star. But it appears things have progressed since their virtual date on Bumble earlier this year to raise money for frontline workers and children.

She said so far this is “hands down the best relationship” she’s ever been in, and adds that Common is her her first celebrity boyfriend.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me, and it’s not him that’s doing it,” Tiffany shared. “I’m just way happier, and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyway, and I love it. I love him.”

Congratulations to the couple on their budding romance!

By Rachel George

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.