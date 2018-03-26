Tiffany Haddish details the night that an actress bit Beyoncé

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Tiffany Haddish is spilling some major tea about the night last December that she took a selfie with Beyoncé.

After Haddish tweeted that she would “fight for Beyoncé,” after Bey dropped her verse on “Top Off,” where she said that those partying with her will need to sign a NDA, Haddish is offering more details on the night she said she almost came to blows for the signer.

“There was this actress there,” Haddish tells GQ magazine for their April issue cover story. “That’s just, like, doing the mostest…She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Haddish continues, “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b****—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened? And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b**** just bit Beyoncé?’”

At that point, Haddish says, “a lot of things happened,” which included her crossing paths with the unnamed actress, and the actress asking her to stop dancing. Haddish won’t reveal the actress’ name.

Haddish says she then “tapped Beyoncé,” because she wanted to take action against the assailant.

“I’m going to beat somebody a** at your party. I just want to let you know that,” she recalls saying. But Beyoncé stopped her and told her to “have fun” instead. That’s when the selfie happened.

Later that night Haddish says she met up with Beyoncé at the bar.

“I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her a** beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b**** is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b**** is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

