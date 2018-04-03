Tiffany Haddish dishes on working with Tracy Morgan in the TBS comedy “The Last O.G.”

ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — Tiffany Haddish is teaming up with comedy veteran Tracy Morgan in the new TBS Comedy, The Last O.G.

Haddish, who’s last major role on television was as Nekeisha on NBC’s The Carmichael Show, is now stepping into her first lead role — which, based on Tiffany’s ability to seamlessly embody her characters, will undoubtedly be a memorable one.

“It’s my first time being a leading lady in a sitcom,” Haddish tells ABC Radio. “So that’s fun. And I’m getting to play something way different than I ever played before.”

In the series, which is co-executive-produced by Jordan Peele, Morgan stars as Tray, a newly released inmate struggling to assimilate into society after serving a 15-year-sentence. Haddish plays his ex-girlfriend Shay, who is now married with twins, whom Tray soon finds out are his children. While the show offers its own hilarious plot-line, Haddish admits she also got quite a kick out of playing opposite Morgan’s unpredictable personality.

“Yeah, he is a character in himself,” Haddish says. “He’s fun…Tracy is Tracy. It’s fun.”

The actress also adds that working with the SNL vet was definitely a “learning” experience.

“I’m learning a lot, and I’m like, super grateful for the experience because I’m learning how patient I am. I didn’t know I was patient,” she quips.



The Last O.G. premieres tonight at 10:30 p.m. ET. on TBS.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.