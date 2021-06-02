Tiffany Haddish explains why adopting a child is “super important” to her

ABC/John Fleenor

Tiffany Haddish is one step closer to becoming a parent and opened up about her decision to adopt, confirming Tuesday that she is “on that process now.”

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the comedian explained why adopting a child is “super important” to her, citing “a multitude of reasons.”

“First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents… There are a lot of people that need to be loved,” Haddish, 41, expressed. “It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

The Girls Trip star revealed she originally considered fostering but “because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt.”

Revealing she is “on that process now,” Haddish said she is considering children that are ages “five and up. …You know, knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate.”

She added, “All I want to do is pour knowledge in… Get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

Haddish revealed last month to E!’s Daily Pop that she had been taking parenting classes to start her adoption journey.

The Kids Say the Darndest Things host, who’s dating rapper Common, also explained in the interview why she decided against using a surrogate.

“I don’t wanna pay no body to carry my baby,” she admitted. “’Cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff.”

