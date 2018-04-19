Tiffany Haddish explains why she wore her Alexander McQueen gown three times in eight months

The comedian told W magazine that last summer, she agreed to buy some designer clothing to help her career, but she didn’t realize exactly how expensive her new wardrobe would be.

When a stylist brought her several options for the Girls Trip premiere in July, the only dress that fit well was a white number by Alexander McQueen. After Haddish wore it, she realized it cost over $4,000.

“I should’ve known — wasn’t no price tag on that dress. So I wear it for Girls Trip, and then they give me the receipt. When I saw the receipt, I cried,” she said.

“So I’m wearing it multiple f***in’ times. I don’t care what nobody say — that’s a down payment on a car, that’s a medical bill. So, even though everyone says I shouldn’t wear the dress in public again, I’m wearing it.”

True to her word, Haddish gone on to wear the dress to host Saturday Night Live in November and to the Oscars in March.

Haddish also told W that when she was shooting Girls Trip, she was carrying a knockoff Michael Kors bag that her co-star, Jada Pinkett-Smith, chastised her for buying.

“I told [Jada] that my philosophy is, ‘Whatever the bag costs, I should be able to keep that amount of cash in the bag. If it’s a $300 purse, I have to put $300 in cash in that purse,'” she said.

Haddish continued, “When you’re somebody like me, who’s been homeless, clothes are not that important. Clothes are not a roof over my head, food in my stomach, my family’s health — that’s what money is for. But fashion helps get more money. So, we ride.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.