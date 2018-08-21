Tiffany Haddish is getting her own Netflix stand-up special in 2019

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Tiffany Haddish is adding a Netflix stand-up special to her resume.

The actress will be debuting an original hour-long stand-up comedy special on the streaming site later next year. The special will tape in early 2019.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” Lisa Nishimura, Netflix’s VP of Original Documentary and Comedy, says in a statement. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

Haddish has a busy rest of the year with three movies lined up for release: Night School, The Oath and Nobody’s Fool. She’ll also voice the character Tuca in the upcoming Netflix adult animated series Tuca & Bertie.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.