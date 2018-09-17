Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart hit back at Katt Williams after he dismisses Haddish's career

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — After Katt Williams dismissed Tiffany Haddish’s comedic skills in a recent interview, Haddish and Kevin Hart are both hitting back at Williams with some classy responses.

In the interview, Williams criticized Haddish’s celebrity status, saying she’s hasn’t yet proven her comedic abilities.

“You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet,” Williams said. “She ain’t done a special, she has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody. And they all ready to down Mo’Nique and up somebody who has shown them Girls Trip. Do you think she wrote Girls Trip, goofball?”

However, Katt is incorrect: Haddish debuted her first stand-up comedy special, Tiffany Haddish: She Ready! From the Hood to Hollywood last year on Showtime. She’s also signed a deal with Netflix for a new one-hour special, set to launch in early 2019.

After Williams’ comments went viral, Hart took to Instagram Live, captured by Hollywood Unlocked, to defend his Night School co-star.

“I have to embrace my sister when other people are choosing to frown and make an attempt to sh** on my sister’s bright light,” Hart said.

Without mentioning Katt’s name, he continued, “At the height of her career when most should applaud when most should celebrate, some choose to down.”

Haddish, who won her first Emmy last weekend — as did Williams — decided to take the high road in her response to Williams’ comments.

“It’s official I made it! [Katt Williams] talked about me and didn’t have his facts right!” she tweeted. “I look forward to seeing you on Monday, Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL love cause you need it, and I love you.”

