Tiffany Haddish reacts to Common’s breakup comments, Anthony Anderson emotional about ‘black-ish’, & more

After Common recently explained that he broke up with Tiffany Haddish because of their busy schedules, the Night School star is now responding to his comments.

Haddish gave her response on FOX SOUL’S Hollywood Unlocked Uncensored with Jason Lee after Lee interviewed Common. “I was very disappointed,” she said or Common, “’cause that’s not what you told me.”

“I miss him from time to time,” Tiffany admitted, adding, “But that’s with, I think, any intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them.”

In other news, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson are feeling sentimental as the end of ABC’s black-ish approaches.

Ross posted an Instagram video of them watching their audition for the series, and Anderson began to fight back tears. He said, “Now I’m getting emotional. We always talk about never being afraid to fall, and I’ve always said if we are afraid to fall, we’ll never take that leap.” He added, “I will take this leap with you anywhere, anyplace, anytime.”

Ross captioned the post, “What a delight it’s been to leap, stretch and grow with you these past 8 years, @anthonyanderson. The rapport we have as Mr & Mrs. Johnson was apparent from the start. Most importantly, we’ve never let each other fall. You are the absolute best TV husband a gal could ever ask for.” The farewell season of black-ish premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Finally, Tyrese Gibson and Courtney B. Vance will be among the honorees at the 30th anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards. Tyrese will receive the Luminary Award, and Vance will be presented with the Excellence in Entertainment Award. The event will air on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, January 17 at 8 p.m. on the Bounce network.

