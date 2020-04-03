'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic sees Brad Pitt or David Spade playing him

Netflix(TEXAS) — Joe Exotic, the central figure in Netflix’s true-crime documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, has a couple of actors in mind who could play him should his story be adapted for the big screen.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, one of the series’ directors, Rebecca Chaiklin, reveals Exotic — aka Joseph Maldonado-Passage — who is currently serving 22 years in prison for the attempted murder of animal sanctuary owner Carole Baskin — has expressed that he would like to see either Brad Pitt or David Spade portray him.

It should be noted that he referred to Spade as “Joe Dirt” — his character from the 2001 comedy of the same name, to whom Exotic arguably has a resemblance.

No known film adaptations are currently in the works — despite seemingly everyone in Hollywood is willing to star in it, given their social media posts about the show — although a drama TV series with Kate McKinnon set to play Baskin has been in development at since November.

In other Joe Exotic news, he was transferred to a Fort Worth, Texas prison medical center as coronavirus fears grow at the jail he was previously kept at, according to People.

Inmate records obtained by the publication reveal that the former Oklahoma zoo owner is currently at Fort Worth FMC, a medical center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Prior to the relocation, the eccentric animal collector filed off a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service, and two former associates based on claims that he was the victim of malicious prosecution and discrimination and was falsely arrested and imprisoned.

