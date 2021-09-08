TikTok star Charli D’Amelio explores the ups and downs of fame in the Hulu docuseries ‘The D’Amelio Show’

Gotham/GC Images

TikTok stars don’t get any bigger than Charli D’Amelio. The teen is the most followed person on the social media platform and she and her sister, Dixie, are the focus of the new Hulu docuseries The D’Amelio Show, which they hope shows a different side of the family.

So, what made Charli let the cameras into her family’s home? She tells ABC Audio, “I feel like it was important to not only me, but the whole family to lead the narrative. Everyone has been telling us who we are, has been telling the world who we are, and we’ve never really been able to tell our story from our perspective and our truth…it’s important for us to really show the ins and outs of, we have no idea how to do this and we’re just trying to figure it out.”

The series follows Charli, 17, and her 20-year-old sister Dixie as they navigate their newfound fame — and the hate that comes with it.

“If we’re going to do this and we’re going to get the negative sides of it, then let’s get the full experience of the positives and every new thing that we get to try, a new opportunity, a new fun activity that we get to do,” she explains. “Like, what’s the point of not doing it? They’re going to hate no matter what.”

However, that’s not going to stop the TikTok stars from posting about their lives, according to Dixie, who says, “This isn’t going to last forever and we know that. So why should we stop ourselves from enjoying the moment?”

“It’s when people stop hating, you should be worried. That’s kind of how I think we’ve both been feeling recently,” she adds.

