Timothée Chalamet in talks to play Bob Dylan in James Mangold's 'Going Electric'

Deadline reports the actor is in talks to play Bob Dylan in Going Electric, the upcoming movie from Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold.

The movie will reportedly focus on the controversial period in Dylan’s career when, on the verge of folk stardom, he ditched his acoustic guitar to go electric, and the huge outcry that followed.

Dylan was tagged a traitor in in 1965 when he strapped on an electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival. Fans became so incensed, there were reportedly attempts to unplug his amplifier.

There’s no word yet on whether Chalamet will do his own singing in the movie, but sources tell the entertainment website he’s been taking guitar lessons to “familiarize himself with the acoustic and electric guitar.”

Dylan was previously the subject of a 2007 biopic I’m Not There, which featured six different actors — including Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger and Ben Whishaw — each portraying Dylan during a different phase in his career.

He was also profiled in the Martin Scorsese-directed documentary No Direction Home, which traced Dylan’s life and impact on music and pop culture.

Chalamet will be seen later this year in Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel, Dune, opposite Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. It opens nationwide December 18.

