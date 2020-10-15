Timothée Chalamet says he was “embarrassed” over Lily-Rose Depp makeout pics

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Timothée Chalamet says he was mortified when paparazzi photos surfaced of him making out with then-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp on a yacht last year.

In a new cover story with GQ, the Call Me By Your Name actor says he had no idea the private moment would be on display for everyone to see.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” the 24-year-old tells the mag. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’”

“And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?” he says. “And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

Chalamet and Depp began dating in 2018 after co-starring together in Netflix’s The King. It’s not clear when they split, but Chalamet confirmed to Vogue in April that he was “currently single.”

Chalamet is set to star in the upcoming film Dune and the just-announced Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up. His older sister, Pauline Chalamet, just scored a role in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming HBO Max comedy series, The Sex Lives of College Girls.

By Andrea Tuccillo

