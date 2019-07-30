Tituss Burgess calls Andy Cohen a “messy queen” after 'Watch What Happens Live'

L -R Andy Cohen, Laverne Cox, Tituss Burgess — Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo(NEW YORK) — Tituss Burgess has a major gripe with Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

It all started after Burgess appeared on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show on Sunday. During the interview, Cohen referred to Eddie Murphy’s past stand-up routines as “problematic for the gays.” Burgess co-stars with Murphy in the upcoming biopic Dolemite Is My Name.

Murphy has apologized for his early comedy shows, which some considered homophobic and anti-LGBTQ, but Burgess was quick to defend Murphy during his WWHL appearance.

“He wasn’t problematic for [me], and we had a wonderful time,” Burgess told Cohen. “He was great. Any troubles he may have had with gay people, I guess, are gone, because he loved me.”



The rest of the interview was noticeably awkward with Burgess rolling his eyes and telling Cohen “Keep going, girl. Do your show.”

Later, in his Instagram comments, which were captured online, Burgess blasted Cohen’s “ratchet behavior.”

“She can be a messy queen,” Burgess began his lengthy message, referring to Cohen. “Yes I said it! Don’t care he knows either. He should remember his talk show isn’t an episode of the real housewives of Atlanta.”



He continued, “It’s a place where artists come to talk about art and have a little fun NOT a place to rehash old rumors or bring a star negative press. Sunday was a display of ratchet behavior by a well connected man having blatant disregard for one of his guests.”

“He was lucky I had my wits and Christian values THAT day,” Burgess added. “Always keep it classy. Being friends with other talented celebrities doesn’t make you friends with other famous celebrities! He should rip a page from Anderson Cooper and learn how to do his job.”

