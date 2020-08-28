TLC looking to spin off more shows from '90 Day Fiancé'

“Darcy and Stacey” – TLC(LOS ANGELES) — TLC is looking to add “one or two” more spinoffs to its 90 Day Fiancé franchise, bringing the number to 12, according to Deadline.

90 Day Fiancé, which first aired in 2014, has already spawned Before the 90 Days, The Other Way, What Now?, Pillow Talk, The Family Chantel, Self-Quarantined, Happily Ever After, B90 Strikes Back! and Darcey and Stacey.

At the same time, Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC, warns “It’s very important that we don’t just create a spin-off or sequel just for the sake of it. We want to make sure that we’re not just ripping ourselves off, franchise after franchise.”

By George Costantino

