To remind you of the office, and ‘The Office’, JELL-O creates Stapler Mold Prank Kit

Courtesy JELL-O(NEW YORK) — To commemorate a year since most people have been in their offices — and the March 24th anniversary of the NBC’s debut of The Office — JELL-O has created a kit that lets you mimic one of the show’s iconic desk gags.

That’s right, the gelatin dessert company’s Stapler Mold Prank Kit comes with everything you need to recreate Jim’s suspending Dwight’s stapler inside a JELL-O dome — except this one when built is completely edible, “stapler” and all.

A mix of lemon and black cherry JELL-O, and a special two-part mold contraption completes the illusion.

You can’t buy the mold in stores, but the company is giving them away — plus each winner will get $60 to put towards, well, whatever you want, but likely a subscription to NBC’s Peacock, the new streaming home of the beloved sitcom.

Head on over to jellomoldprank.com/Home/EntryForm to enter. Don’t forget, April Fool’s Day is right around the corner.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.