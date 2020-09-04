Tom Bergeron playfully teases Tyra Banks over new 'DWTS' promo poster

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — After exiting Dancing with the Stars after 15 years, Tom Bergeron is enjoying life in retirement by hazing the show’s new host Tyra Banks.

On Wednesday, the popular dance competition series unveiled a new promotional poster teasing the upcoming season, which features a closeup of Banks’ face — but has edited her lips to look like a disco ball.

Of course, that led to Bergeron poking fun at the poster by taking a playful jab at Banks.

The Emmy Award nominee recreated the photo by taking a closeup selfie, but instead of editing his lips with the same disco ball texture, Bergeron simply lifted his own mini Mirror Ball trophy to cover the lower half of his face.

“This Just In: National Association of Lip Safety cautions against applying multiple small mirrors on mouth,” he tweeted Wednesday. “One bad chew and it’s 7 years of bad luck.”

He ended his teasing PSA with a blushing and winking face emoji.

Bergeron also quietly updated his Twitter bio, referring to himself as the “Former Co-Host of ‘Footwork With the Famous.'” The 65-year-old admitted that he made the change “weeks ago” after fans took notice.

Dancing with the Stars returns for its 29th season starting September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone

