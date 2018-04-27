Tom Brokaw accused of sexual misconduct by two women

Mike Coppola/Getty ImagesLegendary NBC newsman Tom Brokaw is facing accusations of sexual misconduct after a former reporter for the network came forward Thursday with allegations that Brokaw groped her, attempted to kiss her, and prompted her for sex.

In a lengthy video statement provided to Variety, Linda Vester says the misconduct took place at NBC in the 1990s when she was a working as a correspondent for Weekend Today. She has corroborated her story with journal entries from the time of the harassment.

Brokaw — who is now 72 years old and married for 56 years — issued a statement through NBC to Variety and The Washington Post, denying all accusations.

“I met with Linda Vester on two occasions, both at her request, 23 years ago because she wanted advice with respect to her career at NBC,” Brokaw said in the statement. “The meetings were brief, cordial and appropriate, and despite Linda’s allegations, I made no romantic overtures towards her at that time or any other.”

Vester tells of one occasion as follows: “We were in the Denver bureau, and there was a conference room. I’m standing there, and Tom Brokaw enters through the door and grabs me from behind and proceeds to tickle me up and down my waist.”

Vester goes on to describe another incident in New York City at her hotel room: “He grabbed me behind my neck and tried to force me to kiss him. I was shocked to feel the amount of force and his full strength on me.”

A second, unidentified woman has also come forward, accusing Brokaw of acting inappropriately toward her in his office when she was a production assistant in the 1990s, according to The Washington Post.

The news comes months after Matt Lauer was fired from NBC’s Today show after allegations of sexual misconduct.

