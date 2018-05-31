Tom Cruise posts a “Day 1” shot of “Top Gun 2”

Photo by Paramount Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Although his latest movie, Mission: Impossible — Fallout hasn’t opened yet, Tom Cruise is already hard at work on his next big picture: the long-in-development sequel to his 1986 blockbuster, Top Gun.

Cruise shared an image on Twitter and Instagram of him depicting a picture of him in a flight suit and holding his helmet emblazoned with MAVERICK across the front. Shot from behind, cruise looks at a waiting fighter jet on the distant runway. Across the photo are the all-caps words “FEEL THE NEED.” That of course is a reference to the famous Top Gun line: “I feel the need — the need for speed!”

Cruise captioned the snap: “#Day 1.”

Tom Gun inspired Cruise, 55, to become a licensed pilot. He flies single-engine, multi-engine and jet aircraft as well as helicopters, but there’s no word on if he’ll be doing any of his own flying in the Top Gun sequel.

Again produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Top Gun 2 is slated to open July 12, 2019.

