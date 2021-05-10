Tom Cruise returns Golden Globes in protest of HFPA; NBC refuses to air show in 2022

KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images

After accusations of sexism and racism were leveled at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) — the mysterious cabal of foreign journalists behind the Golden Globe Awards — NBC is refusing to air them in 2022.

What’s more, Tom Cruise has joined a chorus of celebs denouncing the organization: he just returned his three acting trophies from the organization in protest.

These are just the latest blows to the organization that had long maintained its status in Hollywood despite having zero minority journalists in its voting ranks, as reported by the Los Angeles Times in a recent expose.

Additionally, its former president was recently ousted after an email from him surfaced in which he allegedly referred to Black Lives Matter as a “racist hate movement.”

The organization recently vowed it was undergoing “transformational change” in response to the controversies, telling The Hollywood Reporter it would be “requiring…that at least 13 percent of the membership be Black journalists.”

The moves were seen as too little, too late, according to producer Shonda Rhimes.

Major streamers such as Netflix and Amazon threatened to sever ties with the organization if it doesn’t quickly implement its promised changes.

Mark Ruffalo also denounced the organization, and his fellow Avenger Scarlett Johansson told Variety of years of “sexist questions and remarks” she weathered over the years at HFPA events, and lamented its promoting projects backed by disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a statement, NBC says it believes “the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” but adds, “change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right.”

The network added, “Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

