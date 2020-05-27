Tom Cruise's space-shot movie gets 'Edge of Tomorrow' director Doug Liman

2018 – Paramount PicturesTom Cruise’s American Made and Edge of Tomorrow director Doug Liman has signed on to helm Cruise’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled action adventure film, to be shot in outer space, according to Deadline.

Cruise, with the help of Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA, plans to actually travel to space to shoot the film — a historical first.

The project will require Cruise to undergo intense training in order to be able to withstand an outer space flight, which should be nothing for the daring actor, who’s known for performing his own stunts, including one in 2018’s Mission Impossible: Fallout in which he broke his ankle while leaping from one rooftop to the other.

By George Costantino

