Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for COVID-19

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(SYDNEY, Australia) — A wise man once shared, “Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get” and, unfortunately, in this case its COVID-19.

Tom Hanks took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, both tested positive for the rapidly spreading virus.

“Hello, folks,” he wrote alongside a photo of a hazardous waste trash can with a plastic glove in it. “Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.”

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive,” the 63-year-old Academy Award-winner continued.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The Saving Private Ryan actor said that he would “keep the world posted and updated” and encouraged others to “take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson were in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film in which Hanks will portray Presley’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

